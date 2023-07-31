Python Guts

In 2005, Colt committed the unspeakable by discontinuing its iconic Python. For many, the decision portended the end of an era — indeed, the company’s next chapter would be dictated by CPAs and MBAs, the chasing of government contracts, and almost total indifference to the civilian market. For 15 years, shooters lamented the Python’s loss.

Today, there’s a new sheriff in town. A reborn Colt kicked the saloon doors wide open in 2017, reintroducing the Cobra and seeking to once again win the hearts and minds of serious shooters. You’d think just about everyone would have whooped and hollered with joy when it was announced — at long last — the Python was returning.

But human nature is an interesting thing. As soon as this news broke, so began a great round of bellyaching and pontificating. “They won’t make ’em like they used to,” the internet grumbled. “Doubt it will ever be as good as the old ones,” many opined. Nearly three years later, an aura of suspicion continues to surround the revolver.

As a shooter of Colts across several generations, I felt entitled to an opinion about the new gun’s quality. However, to get an even better understanding of the platform, I talked to Justin Baldini, Colt’s head of product development, and Michael Heffron, head gunsmith of Heffron Precision who will have worked on more than a thousand of the new Pythons by the time this article goes to print.

Putting it all together, I can say this: It’s true this new Python is indeed different from the guns of yesterday — it’s flat out better.