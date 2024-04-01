Perfect Packin' .480

Does It Measure Up?

Is the .480 Ruger really on the same level as heavy loaded factory rounds for the .45 Colt and the .44 Magnum?Consider these statistics. Cor-Bon offers three loads for the .44 Magnum with heavy bullets: A 300-grain JSP at 1,300 fps, a 305-grain flat-point Penetrator, also at 1,300 fps and a 320-grain hard cast flat point rated at 1,270 fps.

From Buffalo Bore, we find a 305-grain LBT hard-cast LFN at 1,325 fps and a 300-grain Speer JFP at 1,300 fps. Switching to the .45 Colt shows a 325-grain LBT-LFN and a 300-grain Speer flat point rated at 1,325 fps from Buffalo Bore, while CorBon’s JSP is rated at 1,300 fps.

We have no intention of detracting from the .480 Ruger by quoting these velocities (which by the way check out as being accurately stated when fired in my sixguns), we are simply trying to put everything in its proper perspective. Also remember the .480 Ruger attains its factory velocity in a 9 1⁄2-inch barrel. When fired in an easier packin’ sixgun with a 4 3⁄4-inch barrel, the muzzle velocity is just slightly over 1,200 fps. This is still a powerful loading and more than sufficient for hunting deer and black bear.

Until now, the .480 Ruger has been avail-able only in Ruger’s Super Redhawk. This is a large, heavy, 58-ounce sixgun. I recommend it highly, especially for those who intend to hunt using a scope-sighted sixgun, as it does come truly scope-ready with Ruger rings at no additional cost. In addition to being chambered in the .480 Ruger, it is also available in both the .44 Magnum and the .454 Casull, allowing the shooter a choice of three cartridges that are excellent for hunting. The Super Redhawk is probably the strongest double action revolver ever offered to handgunners.