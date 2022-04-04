Other Makers

Another well-known Italian maker, Pietta, also uses state-of-the-art machinery to create black powder replicas such as the Colt 1862 Army, the LeMat and 1873 SAAs. They often engrave or customize the pieces, too. Pietta guns are imported to America by Cimarron, Dixie Gun Works, E.M.F. Company (which Pietta has recently acquired), Taylors and Cabela’s. Though the Pietta line of early replicas isn’t as extensive as Uberti’s, the quality is reportedly every bit as good.

Italian manufacturer Davide Pedersoli & C. adds to the selection of historical replicas by creating a wide variety of firearms ranging from the American Revolution, through the Civil War era to guns made in the late 1800s and early 1900s, such as the Winchester 1886 and the Howdah pistol.

Chiappa is another company in Italy making modern firearms in addition to replicas of the 1873 Colt SAA, Spencer, Sharps and Winchester rifles and the 1887 lever-action shotgun.