The replica guns have not been 100% trouble-free, but the same is true of SAA revolvers of any make, including Colt and Remington. Like many 1911 “clones” they often need the touch of a stone or a carrying hand to keep things running smoothly. The Uberti .22 Stallion had a lock-up problem when it was new. I could have sent it back for warranty repair but decided instead to replace the bolt spring — an easy job. Parts for the Ubertis are readily available through Numrich Arms so I ordered the parts, replaced the bolt and its spring and have had no problems since.

The Beretta Stampede also developed a strange lock-up problem. You couldn’t cock it if it was level, but if you pointed the muzzle toward the ground, you could. I took it to my local gunsmith where two smiths took it apart, put it back together, couldn’t find anything wrong with it, but it still had the problem. Here’s where it gets interesting.

I sent it to Beretta in Accokeek, Md., which at the time was the only warranty center listed on the web. That has since changed. The folks there put my Stampede in a nice plastic case and mailed it back to me with a letter telling me to send it to Midwest Gun Works. I never got around to doing it — I just put up with pointing it at the ground to cock it. One day my youngest son, who is one of those people gifted with mechanical aptitude, pointed to the hand and said, “Look at that little burr there. It needs to be filed off.” We did, and the cocking problem was solved.

From my experience and from reviews and reports I’ve followed over several years from Cowboy Action shooters, match competitors, as well as magazine and YouTube reviewers, all the Italian imports have a reputation for being quality products. All my actions are smooth, the trigger pulls light and the accuracy on par with any of the original Colts or Winchesters I’ve had the opportunity to shoot. These are guns you can enjoy shooting, and they are likely to provide generations of fun without the worry of damaging a priceless original.

