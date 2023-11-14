Old School Awesome

Out Of The Box

I unboxed the Model 44 shortly before Christmas. The timing was perfect because I was able to take advantage of our annual family range gathering to conduct accuracy testing and compare the short-barreled 44 to my father’s Taurus Tracker 44, a 5-shot smaller-framed cousin to the M44. Like many hunters, my father has been carrying his Tracker for more than a few years now as his primary backup piece during bear hunts.

When compared to the Tracker, the Model 44 has only slightly larger dimensions and weighs 10 oz. more. Despite this, the additional sixth shot the M44’s cylinder provides gives dangerous-game hunters something to consider when selecting a backup gun.

The seasonal Midwest weather during the holiday wasn’t ideal for outdoor accuracy testing. Without the convenience of an indoor range, we dusted snow off the target frames and battled numb trigger fingers and watery eyes due to a wind-chill measuring into the teens.

With targets set at 25 yards, my father and I got to work, taking turns to increase efficiency and warm our hands between groups. My old man is no slouch when it comes to the shooting game, either. Every trip we take to the range turns into a friendly competition ending with no real winner — all the better when you’re performing accuracy testing on a gun.

For tactical shooters there’s something to be said about stepping outside the comfort zone of 9mm autos and stepping into the ring to play with the Big Boys. Felt recoil from the 44 is kept in check in large part due to its heavy weight and ported barrel. I’m here to tell you recoil from the M44 is practically pleasant, all things considered.

We tested a wide range of factory loads with bullet weights varying from lightweight 185-gr. jacketed hollowpoints to various 240-gr. whumpers. My best group of the day came from Hornady’s LEVERevolution. The 225-gr. FTX bullet printed a best 5-shot group of just 3.22″, with a 3-group average of 4.23″. Even better, handloads throwing 240-gr. Hornady XTPs won the gold medal for the day with a best group of 2.52″.

On a side note, and contrary to conventional wisdom, the additional heft and rigidity offered by the Model 44’s rugged frame didn’t seem to provide any increased accuracy when compared to the lighter Tracker. While both guns shot well (and hand-loads performed best in each gun), the Tracker’s groups consistently outperformed those of the 44 by about an inch with factory loads. But shooting the 44 was easily more pleasant, and the additional mass and bigger grip provided an overall feeling of a more solid gun.