As an aficionado of the revolver, I own several and among them are at least a half-dozen single-action Ruger sixguns. The other night I was thinking about them and believe I’ve lost count.

My first .41 Magnum was a 6-½” Blackhawk joined some years later by another with the 4-5/8” barrel, both now wearing aftermarket grips made from Magna Tusk, a product of Arizona Custom Grips. On the short one, I swapped out the alloy ejector rod housing and replaced it with a steel version. I don’t think I own a functional single-action that isn’t a Ruger.

Incidentally, that Magna Tusk is some of the toughest material I’ve ever seen, certainly on par with Kirinite — which Eagle Grips uses to make a series of replacement handgun grips. I’ve got a set of Kirinite grips on a Model 57 Smith & Wesson, but that’s another story.

It was with the longer-barreled Blackhawk that took my first buck with a handgun, a nice fork-horn mule deer high in the mountains, way-back behind Lake Kachess in the northeast of Snoqualmie Pass in Washington State. A second buck fell to the gun a couple of years later and the Blackhawk went with me to Southeast Alaska on a blacktail deer hunt one year.

The Blackhawk is a rugged wheelgun and I once observed you could probably smack one with a ball peen hammer and it would still work. I’ve never heard of one malfunctioning and both of mine have lots of miles and the holster wear to prove it.

But I’m getting ahead of myself. My first exposure to Ruger handguns came in my wasted youth. I had a mentor who had a Ruger Standard .22 pistol and we hunted raccoons together on several occasions. It shot well and many years later, I found one in remarkably good condition at a gun show and grabbed it up. At the range later in the day, this pistol put a bunch of tiny holes in the X-ring off a sandbag rest at 25 yards.

Then came the New Vaquero, a revolver with dimensions similar to the Single Action Army and with a modern frame-mounted firing pin and transfer bar so six rounds may be safely carried — that’s the way I carry it. My first was the model with color-case-hardened frame and 7-½” barrel. Later came one with a 4-5/8” tube. Both are chambered for the .45 Colt which they handle nicely in terms of accuracy and recoil.