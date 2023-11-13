Tank-Tough Ten

Why Not?

The 10mm Auto cartridge has gained considerable ground over the last few years. And it’s not the first time we’ve seen a double-action revolver in 10mm. Remember the S&W Model 610 from years past? If you can find one, they bring a premium today. Ruger saw the renewed interest in this cartridge and also offered their semi-auto SR1911 chambered for it. And they’d produced their single-action Blackhawk in 10mm previously — as a distributor exclusive. Just recently, the 10mm Blackhawk surfaced once again, available through another distributor — Lipseys.

However, the 10mm Redhawk is a DA-first for the company. Is the increased interest in 10mm coming from shooters, hunters or folks who just enjoy shooting it? I think it’s from all of the above. Regardless of where, why or how, the 10mm is experiencing resurgence.

My 6-shot test gun appeared just like other Super Redhawks, but with a 6.5″ barrel. Inside the box were three moon clips and scope rings. The new 10mm comes in the same satin stainless steel finish as other Super Redhawks. While you might prefer to change out the factory grips for custom ones, there’s certainly nothing wrong with the cushioned rubber grips standard on this model. The wood inserts are attractive and Ruger says the gun features an internal recoil cushion positioned under the web of the hand to help during magnum recoil.

The 10mm Super Redhawk tipped the scales at 54 oz. — one ounce heavier than the 7.5″ Super Redhawk in .44 Mag. (unloaded, before rings and scope are mounted). It’s a hefty piece of steel, indeed. I appreciate the “Read Instruction Manual” warning is located under the lug and out of my sight.

The big revolver features a ramped front sight with red insert. These inserts are replaceable with other color options if desired. The white-outlined, square notch rear sight is fully adjustable. I immediately fitted a Leupold 4X scope in the supplied rings. With the integral mounts scalloped in the massive solid steel rib, a scope-mounting operation can be performed in a few minutes. You can also mount a red dot sight such as an UltraDot — which is what I have fitted on my Super Redhawk .44 Mag.

One thing I like about the built-like-a-tank Super Redhawk is the crane and triple-locking cylinder. This feature — along with the super-strong frame with beefy top strap — permits heavy loads on a steady basis. The cylinder has plenty of meat between charge holes, allowing the revolver to handle high-octane hammering painlessly. After shooting my .44 Mag. Super Redhawk for years without anything working loose, you can bet a ton of 10mm ammo can be shot in this new model without worry.