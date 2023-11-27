Colt Snubbies

One of the vivid memories from my childhood was watching my Dad getting dressed for work. My earliest recollection is of a large man in a medium blue shirt with a badge and a row of shiny buttons.

I had the special job of making sure his shoes were shined and ready to meet his approval. “Getting with the program,” Dad called it. As time passed, he got a promotion to Detective, and with it the bland (in my opinion) plain-clothes uniform. I still got to shine his shoes, which was OK but the cool part for a 10-year-old kid was Dad’s new addendum to his wardrobe. The new gear was a nickel-plated 2-inched barreled Colt Detective Special. Dressed with mother of pearl stocks, the 2-inch revolver was carried in Dad’s left front pocket, and his Stag handled 4-inch Colt Official Police rode on his right hip. Handcuffs were carried tucked in the rear behind his belt and a really large switchblade was placed in his right front pocket. He has passed on now, and I have the Stag handled Official Police as well his badge and handcuffs. The nickeled Detective Special went by the wayside after his retirement and, although I never thought to ask of it, I also never forgot the shiny pocket gun.

In retrospect, I guess many a cop kid’s fathers have carried similar revolvers simply because the double-action Colt revolver has long served the long arm of law and order.

Colt has made many types of revolvers over the years, but the family of small, solid frame, simultaneous ejection swing-out cylinder revolvers known as the Detective Special, the Cobra and the Agent were among the most popular revolvers Colt ever made.

They are no longer made, but when found, are still very functional handguns for personal defense. Small of size, sights and caliber, they can to be used effectively by competent, range-practicing owners. The inherent accuracy of these revolvers is remarkably good considering their short 2-inch barrels, especially when used with good ammunition. Mechanically, as a family of weapons, they are strong and very well made; reflecting an era when Colt was truly building guns not arguing with unions and such rubbish.