Are Revolvers Perfect For New Shooters?

Written By Roy Huntington
6

The shooting community welcomes all of the over eight million first-time gun owners that we gained over the last two years. How should you welcome a new shooter? Is a revolver the best gun for teaching marksmanship? Our Cranks, with guest Erick Gelhaus of American Cop, answer these questions and more.

