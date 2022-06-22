Are Revolvers Perfect For New Shooters?

The shooting community welcomes all of the over eight million first-time gun owners that we gained over the last two years. How should you welcome a new shooter? Is a revolver the best gun for teaching marksmanship? Our Cranks, with guest Erick Gelhaus of American Cop, answer these questions and more.

