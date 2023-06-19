Hamer’s Hammer

The Shooters

Two of the cops were from Louisiana, while the remaining four hailed from Texas. Leading the pack was a living legend named Frank Hamer. Frank Hamer was indeed one stone-cold lawman.

Born in 1884, the son of a blacksmith in Fairview, Texas, Francis Augustus Hamer was raised a devout Presbyterian. All but one of the five Hamer boys eventually became Texas Rangers. Raised in Oxford, Texas, in Llano County, Hamer later described himself as the only “Oxford-educated Ranger” in Texas.

Hamer dropped out of school in Sixth Grade to help out in his father’s blacksmith shop. Despite his dearth of formal education, Hamer had a photographic memory and a superhuman drive. He was shot for the first time at age 16 with a load of 12-gauge buckshot. At age 21 he made a citizen’s arrest of a horse thief and found he had a knack for it.

What followed was fully four decades in Law Enforcement. Frank served both with the Rangers as well as other LE agencies as the spirit led. Hamer killed his first criminal, a proper villain named Ed Putnam, while the miscreant was seeking refuge in a brothel. Hamer dropped the murderer with a single round below the eye from his Winchester Model 94 lever-action rifle. Oddly for this time and place, Putnam was carrying a German Luger pistol when he was killed.

Hamer engaged in a long-term crusade against the KKK. Over the course of his protracted career, Hamer rescued 15 African-American men from various lynch mobs. The Bonnie and Clyde hit, however, was Frank Hamer’s masterwork.

Hamer was brought out of retirement to hunt the two young killers. Along with his lifelong friend Maney Gault, Hamer tracked the pair across the American South. Gault was an old soul who was later described to be “As taciturn as a turtle in a drought.” Hamer’s mandate prior to taking this curious job was, “Put ’em on the spot, know you’re right — and shoot everybody in sight.” For this job he needed a specific weapon.

The various members of Hamer’s posse carried an assortment of rifles as well as shotguns and personal sidearms. Dallas County Deputy Sheriff Ted Hinton even packed a shortened Colt Monitor BAR borrowed from the Texas National Guard, one of only 130 or so produced. On this bright morning in May, 1934, Frank Hamer carried a Remington Model 8 chambered in .35 Auto. When Bonnie and Clyde slowed their Ford V-8 in response to a ruse orchestrated by Hamer, which included the couple’s erstwhile friend, Ivy Methvin, everyone made ready.