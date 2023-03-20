Gun Notches

Historical Record

The earliest documentation of “notching” a firearm I found was from the Civil War. In the book Jack Hinson’s One-Man War, the author pieced together the life of Kentucky farmer Jack Hinson. Tragic events led to the wrongful execution of two of his sons by a Union officer. Even worse, the officer had the boys’ heads placed on pikes to warn any Confederate sympathizers. Grief turned a peaceful farmer into a deadly sniper.

Hinson knew a location on the nearby Cumberland River where the banks swung close. The result was a swift-running chute that slowed the Union troop transports and supply ships heading upriver to a snail’s pace. Hinson had a long-range rifle built and commenced exacting revenge on the Union Army. From the bluffs high above the river, Hinson picked off the gold-wearing officers on deck. For each officer Hinson killed, he punched a mark on the barrel of his rifle. By the time the war was over, the gun had 36 marks. Hinson said he only counted officers and the actual tally was over a hundred.

The term “notch” was also used metaphorically. Tom Rynning, Captain of the Arizona Rangers, told of life in the border town of Douglas in 1902. “The dance halls were the worst I’ve ever seen on any frontier. Most of them were run by men who’d plenty of notches on their guns….” A few pages later, Rynning told of a plot to kill one of his rangers by saloon owner Walker Bush, a badman with at least seven notches on the handle of his .45.

The custom of cutting notches led to slang. A “notcher” was a man who went looking for a reputation and a horse with a notch-in-his-tail had killed someone.

In 1881 a story ran across the nation about the “Texas Notchers” who terrorized the Silver City region of New Mexico. “Their name arose from the fact they kept a tally of the men they killed by cutting a notch from each one on the stock of their arms.”

In 1890 a story ran in the Omaha Bee about the discovery of weathered human remains along with a rusted Colt revolver with 29 notches filed on the barrel. Old-timers remembered the decades-old story of William Stebbins, known as Catamount Bill. A hungry Catamount Bill stumbled into a hunting camp. During the visit, Catamount displayed his revolver with seven notches filed on the barrel. A few weeks later, he returned with five new notches on his gun. It was then he admitted he had killed a Sioux brave for each notch.

In the weeks following, Catamount would work with the trappers, then disappear. He was seen again in the fall, claiming he had killed a Sioux warrior every week he was gone. But Catamount was feeling ill and heading back downriver. When the revolver and remains were found, they realized Catamount Bill had never made it home. Did he die of illness or did a Sioux warrior cut a notch of his own?