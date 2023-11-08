Deep-Cover Desert Eagle

Certain firearms are iconic. Their cultural impact extends far beyond their simple mechanical influence. The Kalashnikov rifle, as an example, altered the fates of nations and figures prominently on the national flag of Mozambique. Similarly, the Magnum Research Desert Eagle pistol is generally acclaimed as the manliest pistol in the world.

The Desert Eagle has enjoyed applications both practical and otherwise throughout its nearly four decades of life. The couch commandos who wield one in Call of Duty and similar video game platforms call it the “Deagle.” The gun’s trapezoidal cross section and leviathan geometry tend to catch the light just so. And aesthetics like this will reliably set the typical American gun nerd’s heart aflutter.

The Desert Eagle, for all its testosterone-fueled machismo, is really too massive to be useful. Up until recently, unless you were a comic book superhero — or a muscle-bound cyborg from the future — you wouldn’t be packing a Desert Eagle comfortably or concealed. The thing is as big as a Frisbee and weighs as much as a concrete block. However, all this is about to change. The new L5 model brings some exciting new practicality to this ballistic paragon.