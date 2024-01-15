British WW2 Infantry Small Arms

The ‘Smile’

The Brits used three basic infantry rifles in World War II, all chambered for their famous .303 cartridge, which actually was introduced with black powder in the late 1880s. By World War II, its standard ballistics were a 174-grain FMJ bullet moving at about 2,450 fps. When they declared war on Germany in 1939, their standard army rifle was the same Short Magazine Lee-Enfield (SMLE) No. 3 used in World War I. Barrel length was 25″ with full-length stock ending with a steel cap. Cartridge capacity was 10 rounds in a detachable box magazine although loading was performed with five round stripper clips. The rear sight was an open type, with graduations to 2,000 yards with a post front sight protected by “wings.” Weight was 9 ½ lbs. based on the single sample in my own collection.

The SMLE was produced by the millions in factories in England, India and Australia and surrendered to Axis nations by the hundred thousands during Great Britain’s many defeats early in the 1940s. Even in 1945 at war’s end, many of their combat troops were still packing SMLEs.

Shortly after war was declared, a plan to remodel SMLE No. 3s was completed but none reached troops until 1942. This was the No. 4 MK 1, which stayed in British service through the Korean War and several colonial revolutions until replaced by semi-autos circa 1957. The 10-round box magazine was retained as were barrel length and weight but sights were changed from open to peep rear graduated to 1,300 yards. Front sights remained essentially the same. Later, to save manufacturing time, a simple two-leaf rear peep replaced the long distance sight. An interesting aside is there was also a No. 4 Mk I produced in Canada and the United States by Savage. Another trait retained with the No. 4 Mk I was the two-piece stock. The buttstock was retained with a metal band and were made in different lengths so rifles’ lengths of pull could be fitted to individuals.

A sniper version of No. 4 Mk I’s was devised using a 4X No. 32 scope in very strong and heavy mounts. My No. 4 Mk I sniper weighs 11 ¼ lbs. To help shooters’ eyes to align with the scope, a wooden cheek rest was affixed atop buttstocks. Wisely, the Brits’ No. 32 scopes had both windage and elevation adjustments unlike most World War II German scopes, which only had elevation adjustments, and Japanese scopes, which had no adjustments at all.

Great Britain’s third infantry rifle, the.303 Pattern 1914 (P14), also dated from World War I. It was also designed in their Enfield facility but ironically all were produced in the United States by Winchester, Remington and Eddystone (a Remington affiliate). Those three factories made 1.2 million of these .303 rifles in merely 15 months of production. The P14 also had peep rear sights graduated to 1,650 yards but their integral magazines held only five rounds. Barrels were 26″ and the weight of my Winchester-made sample is 10 lbs. According to my research, the British never issued P14s in World War I, which seems very odd, as they were desperate for arms. However, for sure P14s were pulled from stocks and used in the Second World War, mostly being issued to foreign-born troops such as the Free Poles who fought well with British equipment in Italy.