A Six-Shooter For TV Cowboys

This Articles was reproduced from GUNS Magazine May 1955.

They Say that on a cold night, when you walk past the stern figure of Samuel Colt standing as a monument on his grave in Hartford, Conn., there can be seen a faint smile on his cold marble lips. And many people wonder why he is smiling. Maybe it is because some 3,000 miles away, in the City of the Angels in the land of California, there is a man who is doing the same thing Colt did back more than a century ago. On borrowed capital and a determination to make a good product, William Wilson of the Great Western Arms Company is building a new version of Colt’s famous “Peacemaker.”

Wilson’s shop in Los Angeles is a small plant employing a couple of dozen mechanics. The walls are tin sheeting, the machine layout inefficient, the production small. But there is Colt’s “spirit of 1847” here, recalling the time when Sam Colt, with $14,000 in his pocket and some used machines, set up shop for the first time on Grove Street in Hartford. Colt’s first works was small but by working 20 hours a day, by gathering about him men of specialized talents in many fields, he built a factory, fortune, and a legend . . . the legend of the “Colt.”

That legend is dramatized today in the hundreds of movies and television stories about the wild west of the last century, where trails were blazed in gunsmoke through desolate Indian country. The one gun most used in these films is the venerable Colt Single Action or “Peacemaker.” Such publicity has been, for the Colt company, ill-timed. This gun is no longer made by Colt. However because of its TV popularity a demand for the weapon has arisen among gun enthusiasts all out of proportion to the number of existing genuine Single Actions. Watching Roy Rogers and Wild Bill Hickok shooting it out with badmen on TV screens, a new species of drugstore cowboy came into being; all seemed to want to own a Single Action sixshooter. With Colt defaulting on this demand, a West Coast businessman decided to do something about it. William R. Wilson couldn’t duplicate the old Colt, but he decided he could make a reasonable facsimile to satisfy the new “cowboys.”