A Gun For A Gun

Historically, one of the lead elements to the bulldogging of a civilian population in warfare is the disarmament of the private sector. Unarmed people find it very hard to defend themselves against anything — including their own government — using the term government loosely. Edi Amin of Uganda, in general terms, didn’t worry about paying his troops. He simply armed them and told them to take what they wanted or needed from the civilian population.

One of my biggest points in training is to teach students they should be able to use or fight with weapons other than their own. We would all like to have our favorite rifle or handgun if there was going to be a confrontation, then again it might not work out that way. Over an extended period of time even your favorite firearm may break, run out of ammo or be limited in effectiveness because of a lack of or loss of spare magazines or parts.

In some cases one might even have to use a gun he really wouldn’t like to fight with, if for no other reason than to gain access to an opposing force weapons system. As an example, using a pistol to gain access to a rifle or a rifle to get to a rocket or grenade launcher. Exotic thinking I guess, unless it isn’t.