Wedge XT EDC Light

The Streamlight Wedge has been around a couple of years and I carry mine nearly every day. The Wedge is a near-perfect EDC light except for one trifling detail — it’s pretty big. Most of the time, this is a benefit. It clips nicely into your pocket like a backup knife, it’s as bright as Taylor Swift’s smile, easy to operate and I’ve yet to run down the huge battery. However, when you’re wearing lightweight shorts or Sunday-go-to-meetin’ clothes, it can get a little bulky.

This “10% of the time” problem has now been solved with the Wedge XT. This new light packs all of that sweet Wedge goodness into a package 2/3 as big. It’s half as bright (500 lumens) and runs two hours instead of three, but it hits the mark for those times you need a smaller, rather than bigger, pocket light.

Street Price: Around $90
Streamlight.com

