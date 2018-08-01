Coupled with the TAC2 trigger system, Traditions’s Vortek StrikerFire LDR will make you wonder if you’re shooting a centerfire rifle. Ignition is that fast!

This .50-caliber in-line is a break-action, striker-fired design with no external hammer. The gun is cocked when the tang-safety is pushed forward into the “firing” position. When it’s pushed down to the “safe” position, the gun is “de-cocked.” There’s also a shotgun-style side safety above the trigger guard and the gun de-cocks when you open the action.



The TAC2 system is a 2-stage competition-style trigger, factory set at 2 lbs. The Accelerator breech-plug makes seating shotgun primers a snap, while its easy removal makes for faster cleanup.



The tapered and fluted 30" Ultralight chromoly barrel — coupled with the LT-1 alloy frame — makes the StrikerFire lighter than most muzzleloaders at 6.8 lbs. The camouflaged, synthetic stock has Hogue Comfort-Grip overmolding and the Stow-N-Go removable buttpad allows for a dandy storage space for such essentials such as patches, primers, bullets and powder pellets.



The StrikerFire LDR comes mounted with a Traditions 3-9x40 scope bore-sighted from the factory. Just a tweak of adjustment was all that was necessary to get me zeroed