Elmer Keith’s #5 is a 10!

Number Five Alive

The seeds for Keith’s #5 were planted by another gun crank, one Harold Croft of Philadelphia. In the late 1920s, Croft had packed a suitcase full of sixguns and took the train all the way across the country to Elmer Keith’s small ranch in Durkee, Oregon. Today that trip would take a few hours of actual flight time; in those pre-Depression days it took several days.

Croft made his long trek because he was curious and skeptical and his friends were also skeptical. Keith had been writing about long-range shooting at several hundred yards with a sixgun; Croft wanted to see it for himself. In his book Sixguns, Keith says: “He brought a suitcase full of good sixguns, mostly .44 Special or .45 Colt caliber and asked me to demonstrate some of the long-range shooting I had been writing about. Seven hundred yards across a dry, dusty field I had a target four feet square. By lying on my back with my saddle used for a head and shoulder rest, and shooting with both hands held between my drawn up knees, I proceeded to lob slugs on that target. I hit it with every gun he brought along before the gun was empty except a 2″-barreled .45 single action slip gun with a Newman hammer. It required 11 shots to find the target with that short-barreled gun…. With the good .44 Special and .45 Colt guns with barrels of four to 7 ½”, it was no trouble to find the target in a shot or two, and with some I hit the four-foot target with three out of five shots. Croft was soon convinced I had been writing facts and not fiction, but was very skeptical before the shooting started. We experimented most of the month and during that time I designed the first of my line of Ideal Keith bullets in caliber .44 Special Ideal #429421.”

Harold Croft had a lot to learn. However, he also had a lot to teach to Elmer Keith. At the time Croft was having lightweight pocket pistols built on Single Action and Bisley platforms while Keith was more interested in full-sized single actions for long-range shooting and everyday packing. Croft’s ideas for perfect sixguns had been turned into reality by Sedgley and Houchins, two well-known gunsmiths of the time. With the former doing all the frame work and the latter doing sights, stocks and action work. Croft took four Featherweight .45 Colts, with numbers M1 and M3 on Single Action frames while M2 and M4 started out as Bisley models, to Durkee. To produce the Featherweights, the recoil shield was hollowed out, the ejector rod was removed, the frame narrowed down in front of the trigger guard, and the loading gate hollowed out. The frames were also flat-topped and fitted with adjustable sights. All of the Croft Featherweights weighed between 30 and 32 oz. and were written up by Keith in the American Rifleman in 1928.

Next month — Number Five Takes Shape.

