New Products Gun, Gear,
Holsters June 2025 Issue
Guns and the gear to carry and outfit them.
Check out 2025’s latest.
BASE Rifle
POF-USA
Patriot Ordnance Factory Inc. (POF-USA) released their newest rifle — the P-15 BASE Rifle. It combines high-quality craftsmanship with a feature-rich AR platform at a competitive entry-level price. With an OAL of 34″ (collapsed), the 100% American-made rifle features a 16.5″ Match-Grade 5.56 NATO barrel, POF-USA’s patented E2 Extraction Chamber, Roller Cam Pin and Anti-Tilt Buffer Tube. MSRP: $999.99. For more info: POF-USA.com
Savanna Fuse Jacket
ScentLok
The Savanna Fuse Jacket features Carbon Alloy technology for odor adsorption. Its touch-activated, cooling-infused polyester fabric actively helps to keep you cooler in warmer weather. It has articulated elbows for improved mobility, three pockets for storage and stretch fit cuffs to keep sleeves secure. Comes in five patterns including Realtree Original and Mossy Oak Original Bottomland. MSRP: $129.99. For more info: ScentLok.com
TA21 Pocket Carry Tactical Flashlight
NEXTORCH
The NEXTORCH TA21 Pocket Carry Tactical Flashlight is designed for everyday carry, but built to endure tactical use. Measuring just under 4″ and weighing 3.13 oz., this powerful pocket flashlight has a 1,300-lumen beam capable of reaching 175 yards. MSRP: $94.99. For more info: NEXTORCH.com
Rifle Sling Series
CrossBreed Holsters
The new CrossBreed Rifle Sling Series debuts with three stylish, high-performance models. The Scout (in picture), Walker and Tracker are made of premium 5-oz. cowhide leather and offered in black or brown finishes. Each sling is stitched with industrial-grade nylon thread for durability. MSRP: Scout $24.95; Walker and Tracker $49.95; Tracker. For more info: (888) 732-5011, CrossBreedHolsters.com
ACHRO Chest Pack & Harness
Mission First Tactical
Mission First Tactical’s ACHRO Chest Pack & Harness is a multi-functional pack with a rugged construction and adaptable mounting system. With a designated pistol compartment, it’s also the ideal companion while hunting in dangerous predator situations. Features include ambidextrous firearm access, customizable fit and essential gear storage. MSRP: $149.99. For more info: MissionFirstTactical.com
DXT2 PRO Series
XS Sights
The lightning-fast DXT2 PRO Series is now available to fit SIG SAUER, Springfield Armory, Smith & Wesson and FN pistols. The improved Big Dot line for self-defense offers increased durability and corrosion resistance due to the upgraded tritium lamps and Black Nitride surface finish. The PRO Series is available with a green glow dot front sight delivering high contrast in bright light while glowing extremely bright in low light. MSRP: $153.99. For more info: (888) 744-4880, XSSights.com
Finisher Extreme Parka
Hardcore Waterfowl
Hardcore’s Finisher Extreme Parka is fortified with 100g Primaloft insulation for warmth without the weight. Thermal body mapping gives just the right amount of insulation where needed. Abrasion-resistant overlay panels ensure your parka doesn’t wear out before you do. Spacious pockets leave plenty of room for extra gloves, ammo, etc. MSRP: $299.99. For more info: HardcoreWaterfowl.com
Wood Nymph
TOPS Knives
Designed by Bushcraft Kelso, the Wood Nymph from TOPS Knives is a simple, yet effective workingman’s tool. It has a sharp, pointy, 3/32″-thick blade made of 1095 RC 56-58. With an overall length of 5.75″, the knife has a tan/black G10 handle that is well-rounded and longer than the 2.25″ blade. A simple brown leather sheath makes this knife easy to carry. MSRP: $190. For more info: (208) 542-0113, TOPSKnives.com
Trooper GTX Side Zip Boot
HAIX
The Trooper GTX Side Zip Boot from HAIX is waterproof and protects against hazardous fluids and bloodborne pathogens, thanks to the GORE-TEX CROSSTECH lining. The boot has durable leather with abrasion-resistant textile upper. An anti-slip sole and thin GORE-TEX THERMIUM insulation in the toe box keeps the boot ready for action in any weather. MSRP: About $250. For more info: (866) 344-4249, HAIXUSA.com
Blodjeger Flannel Jacket
VIKTOS
VIKTOS introduces the Blodjeger Flannel Jacket. It has reinforced forearm and shoulder overlays to ensure you can use it long enough to become an heirloom. The flannel jacket features a robust poly/spandex chassis and interior stretch panels to allow a dynamic range of motion without a bulky fit. FiteLite insulation can be found in the body and sleeves for warmth and comfort. MSRP: $195. For more info: (800) 597-7179, Viktos.com
Coachwhip
Heritage Manufacturing
The Coachwhip from Heritage Manufacturing transports shooters back to the rugged beauty of the American frontier. With its case-hardened frame and rich walnut stock, the Coachwhip is not just a shotgun — it’s an heirloom-quality firearm that captures the spirit of the Old West in every detail. The side-by-side 12-gauge coach gun has 18″ barrels, an exposed hammer and double triggers. MSRP: $984.99. For more info: HeritageMfg.com
Ranger 2.0 Mid
5.11 Tactical
The Ranger 2.0 Mid offers a rugged yet comfortable design for outdoor use. Coming in multiple colors, this boot features a durable suede upper combined with breathable mesh construction that ensures both protection and ventilation on-the-go. The removable 5.11 A.T.L.A.S. (All Terrain Load Assistance System) technology offers additional stability and support, especially when carrying heavy loads on uneven terrain. MSRP: $140. For more info: 511Tactical.com
9mm Copper Subsonic Ammunition
G9 Defense
G9 Defense is pleased to announce its new 9mm Copper Subsonic Ammunition. The 126-grain Subsonic is an External Hollow Point (EHP) made completely of copper. It penetrates common barriers shot in defensive scenarios without loss of performance. Crafted with self-defense in mind, this round blends EHP design with subsonic delivery, setting a new benchmark for those who prioritize stealth and efficiency in one package. MSRP: $36.99 for a box of 20. For more info: G9Defense.com
QD Suppressor & Flash Hider System
Maxim Defense
Maxim Defense announces its new QD Suppressor & Flash Hider System. This new system uses a proprietary flash hider to quickly attach and remove the suppressor without the use of tools. The QD Suppressor and flash hider are multi-caliber compatible, making them ideal for military, law enforcement, hunters, sports shooters and firearm enthusiasts. MSRP: $1,150 to $1,550 (includes suppressor and QD muzzle device). For more info: (239) 580-7800, MaximDefense.com