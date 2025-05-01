Four Decades With the SIG P226

Evolution

When problems showed up with the P226, SIG fixed them. Back in the ’80s, I cracked the aluminum frames of two P226 pistols with heavy use of 115-grain bullets at the +P+ velocities of 1,350 feet per second or so. The company replaced both, and in the ’90s when the P226 was upgraded for the ferocious slide velocities generated by .40 S&W and .357 SIG, the problem went away.

When police departments were leery of pistols with light trigger pulls after the first shot was fired, SIG offered double-action-only versions. The first, approved by NYPD and still found on the streets of the Big Apple, was heavy as hell and — in my opinion and several others — suboptimal. The DAK (Double-Action Kellerman, named after its designer) proved much better. In the 2000s, SIG made its single-action-only versions with very sweet trigger pulls and the only thumb safeties ever catalogued for P226s.

Like most double-stack 9mms with double-action triggers, the reach for the finger to the trigger was long. SIG solved this a couple of ways. The most effective palliative was the option of the short-reach trigger. Another approach was the E2 grips, which solved one of my own SIG pet peeves — grip screws working loose and even falling out.

One complaint with the P226 was it was ill-suited to southpaws and I’ve always thought that was bunk. With the left hand, use the tip of the index finger, pointed down, and you’ll find the de-cocking lever easy to manipulate. No, you don’t have to change hands to lock the slide back if you’re a lefty. Just hold the grip-frame in your left hand, put the right hand on the slide with the right thumb level with the ejection port, and retract the slide. Your right thumb will be perfectly positioned to bring the slide lock lever up into place.