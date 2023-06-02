EXCLUSIVES: In Self-Defense

Ultimate Defense .38 Wadcutters

Written By Roy Huntington
2023
7

I’m a strong proponent of using full wadcutters in a revolver for defense. It doesn’t matter what caliber — .38, .44, .45 or whatever — a full-caliber sized wadcutter at even a modest velocity penetrates deeply and cuts a clean wound channel. Rather than using standard target wadcutter loads, I advocate looking at custom loads offering a bit more velocity.

Ultimate Defense from Georgia Arms offers a 148-grain full wadcutter loaded into new Starline brass. I took the liberty of sending a few over my chronograph and the Ultimate Defense wadcutters showed an average of 735 FPS for five rounds. At $24 for 20 rounds, they give you a good alternative to standard target wadcutters and aren’t as fire-breathing as some hotter offerings.

MSRP: $24
Georgia-Arms.com

2023
7

