The Magic of a Cartridge Belt

In the films, Wayne and Scott appeared on the big screen with empty loops in their gunbelts, and Stewart can be seen in a couple of Anthony Mann oaters actually reloading his sixgun from his cartridge belt! That would be blasphemy in a “B” western, but in the big budget films, this little detail told the audience these men used their guns and didn’t bother replacing their spent cartridges immediately.

In Tacoma, Washington where I grew up, there was an annual Daffodil Festival with a Saturday parade featuring the mounted sheriff’s posse. These guys always saddled up wearing fancy revolvers with fully-loaded cartridge belts. Some were handsomely tooled while others looked like “working” gunbelts that had a life outside of the parade, yet they were obviously well cared for. They weren’t fancy, just functional, and they looked good!

I had a couple of store-bought cartridge belts once, and somehow they didn’t really meet my “standard” of what a gunbelt should look like. One had 20 stitched loops, another had loops that were pushed through slots and tightened to fit around cartridges. The loops never seemed to stay tight or hold my spare rounds in.

After buying my first .41 Magnum Ruger Blackhawk, I asked the old George Lawrence Company in Portland, Oregon to build a gunbelt with 30 loops and a Keith holster for a 6 ½” Blackhawk, which they did at a reasonable price. The folks I dealt with were some of the nicest people I’d ever encountered. They knew exactly what I was up to and were very accommodating. My gear arrived a couple of weeks later, extremely well-oiled and ready for the field. I still have the holster, but my waist has expanded beyond the reach of that beautiful “plain Jane” belt with a tapered billet. I believe I gave it to a skinny friend.