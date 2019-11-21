The Rifle
The Weatherby Vanguard is one of the very best bolt-action rifles available at any price. At the prices I see on dealer shelves it’s in a class by itself for value. Howa has been making this model since the 1970s. In terms of design, quality of materials, workmanship and performance they have got it down cold. I’ve owned or tested at least a dozen Vanguards and have never had a problem with one, or seen one failing to shoot sub-moa.
The new .270 was no exception. Out of the box the excellent two-stage trigger broke cleanly right at 3 lbs., while function was flawless in all respects. Just to show I can be nitpicky too, the thick, soft recoil pad was fitted just a hair offline, not enough to notice visually but I could feel it with my fingertips.
I added a Leupold 20 MOA Picatinny rail and fitted a Nightforce NXS 2.5-10 x 42. Out of the box the Vanguard weighed 7 1/2 lb., The Nightforce scope weighs 19 oz. with base and rings, bringing the total weight (empty) came to 8 3/4 lb.