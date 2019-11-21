Underdeveloped

A criticism of the .270 is it got a bit left behind in bullet development. There are many target rifles in 6mm, 6.5mm, 7mm, .30 cal. and hence a huge array of cutting-edge bullets. One seldom hears of a .270 being used for competitive shooting. Nonetheless there are some very fine match and hunting bullets from Berger and others in .270. One I especially like is the 145-gr. Hornady ELD-X.



Over nearly 50 years I’ve loaded hundreds of .270 rounds. In my experience with 22" barrels the 130-gr. bullets produce 3,000-3,050 fps and 150-gr. bullets 2,850 to 2,900 fps. I started loading the .270 using the old surplus H-4831 (still have a few pounds) and have used several others, all giving much the same results.



In the last couple of years, I’ve been reading reports of good results with Alliant RL-26 with 150-gr. .270 loads. I’m wary of “magic pixie dust” claims for new powders but the reports were intriguing. Then I thought, “new bullet, new powder, why not a new rifle? And to make things interesting make it one with a 24" barrel.” My local dealer had a Weatherby Vanguard with 24" barrel, a special run green synthetic stock with black spiderweb and detachable box magazine.