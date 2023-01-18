Suppressors For Home Defense

Geeks like me have spilt an ocean of ink over the salient attributes of the ideal home-defense weapon. The particulars of handguns versus rifles versus shotguns are the stuff that help keep my family warm and fed. Various tactical scenarios along with the guns and gear to best address them have sold literally countless top-quality gun magazines like the one you are currently clutching. However, I would assert this deep into the Information Age, we might just all be doing it wrong.

If you ever have to use a defensive gun for real, it likely won’t be after a good night’s sleep and waffles at the local IHOP. More often than not, it will be in the dead of night when your head is thick, and your heart is beating out of your chest. In addition to the threat, there will also likely be friendlies about. Not just any friendlies, but those whom you hold most precious in the world.

A big part of successfully prosecuting such an engagement is the ability to communicate. You need to be able to direct children to safety, issue commands to the perpetrators and then cogently interact with responding law enforcement officers. If you have just discharged a powerful firearm in an enclosed space, this becomes no mean feat.

A modern sound suppressor does not render a firearm silent by any means. It does, however, excise enough of the auditory chaos to preserve your hearing in the critical moments after the shooting and minimize the disorientation that can result from such a pounding. Additionally, modern sound suppressors typically make guns more controllable and, if anything, incrementally more reliable. So long as you live in one of the free states and you have the means, a sound suppressor really should be an integral component of your primary defensive weapon.