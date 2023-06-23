EXCLUSIVES: In Self-Defense

Streamlight TLR-8G Sub

Written By Brent Wheat
2023
0

Pistol-mounted lights for a CCW handgun are certainly a benefit. Honestly, mounting a light on a subcompact is not commonly seen due to bulk and weight but if you choose to put a pod of portable sunshine on your carry gun, the TLR-8G is a worthy consideration.

The TLR-8G is specifically for compact handguns and it snugs right up on my Springfield Hellcat with no fuss. It also works on other ultra-compacts such as the GLOCK 43 or 48, the SIG SAUER P365 or any gun with a Picatinny rail.

I really like a couple of things on this light aside from the compact size and brightness. The rear ambidextrous switches come with several replaceable paddles for customization and the front lens enables you to easily “safe” the light to avoid dead batteries or a melted holster. Oh yeah, it’s also got a green laser, something I’m starting to like more and more, especially on a backup piece.

Streamlight.com
Street price: Around $240

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine

Purchase A PDF Download Of The GUNS Magazine August 2023 Issue Now!

2023
0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

yellow text on dark background that reads
“Naked and...
Zac Benton knows what it's like to be naked and afraid because he's appeared on the popular TV series of the same name! In this episode, we talk about the...
Read Full Article
Streamlight...
Pistol-mounted lights for a CCW handgun are certainly a benefit. Honestly, mounting a light on a subcompact is not commonly seen due to bulk and weight but...
Read Full Article
The Hole Truth
From the moment Birchwood Casey introduced its line of Shoot-N-C targets, gun people were in big trouble, because this is a target that simply cannot tell a...
Read Full Article