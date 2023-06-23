Streamlight TLR-8G Sub

Pistol-mounted lights for a CCW handgun are certainly a benefit. Honestly, mounting a light on a subcompact is not commonly seen due to bulk and weight but if you choose to put a pod of portable sunshine on your carry gun, the TLR-8G is a worthy consideration.

The TLR-8G is specifically for compact handguns and it snugs right up on my Springfield Hellcat with no fuss. It also works on other ultra-compacts such as the GLOCK 43 or 48, the SIG SAUER P365 or any gun with a Picatinny rail.

I really like a couple of things on this light aside from the compact size and brightness. The rear ambidextrous switches come with several replaceable paddles for customization and the front lens enables you to easily “safe” the light to avoid dead batteries or a melted holster. Oh yeah, it’s also got a green laser, something I’m starting to like more and more, especially on a backup piece.

Streamlight.com

Street price: Around $240

