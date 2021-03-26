Spyderco Caribbean

Spyderco has been throwing “zingers” in their line dating all the way back to when founder Sal Glesser decided to put a hole in the blade. The Caribbean is one of those. Sure, it has an island vibe to it and the handle pattern could easily be a take-off on one of those colorful striped fish swimming around a reef, but there’s more to explore with this knife. The Caribbean is a modern take on the legendary “rope knife” used by seafarers over a century ago, particularly in its deep Sheepsfoot blade. But this blade style is a universal workhorse used by electricians, carpenters and carpet cutters alike.

At 8.54″ overall the Caribbean is a big fish and its vibrant striped black-and-yellow frame has an unmistakable island vibe. The 3.70″ satin-finished Sheepsfoot blade is of LC200N steel with a high Nitrogen content, making it totally rust-proof — typical of Spyderco’s Salt series knives. The 4.84″ handle is machined from black and yellow G10 that not only gives the Caribbean its attractive looks but adds ribbing to the surface for added purchase. Topping off this unique folder’s cool attributes is Spyderco’s patented Compression Lock located on the upper spine of the handle where it’s out of the way but easy to locate. A tip-up Titanium pocket clip backside makes for easy, at-the-ready carry — and it’s reversible for right or left handers.