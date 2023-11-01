Splitting The Dark With Wedge XT

The Wedge XT has a USB-C charging port on the side of the grip. The specs say that it charges in 6 hours and delivers 2 hours run time in “high” mode. Streamlight uses Ten Tap programming, where the user can set the default beam to low when it is turned on. The charging port glows red or green to indicate the battery status while charging. I ran it for 2 hours on high, and it dissipated heat nicely.

The nose of this light is tapered, and the bezel is recessed, which is good, as it will discourage users from setting it down on its nose. The nose design makes it quick to orient and easier to have in the pocket.

It does have a pocket clip, which allows deep placement into the pocket. It only weighs 2.62 oz, and it is only 4.25 inches long, so one can completely forget it is there. I was glad to find that the clip is tenacious in keeping my EDC tool in my pocket.

I know you think that the included lanyard is for hooking the light on things so it can dangle somewhere. That’s not the purpose. Lanyard cords are for changing magazines and opening doors when the other tool is saying, “This side toward enemy”. As you might have guessed, my lanyard will be replaced with 550 cord soon.

The Wedge XT is made of anodized aluminum and the lens is polycarbonate. It is IPX7 rated.

I’m particular about the color of my tactical lights-not the color of the body, but the way they render color in their beam. With the Wedge XT, I could distinguish dark furry things against dark, non furry backgrounds. Using both red and green dot optics, the Wedge XT lit the target, without washing out the thing steering the gun. This beam has a fairly high CRI, which could be described as a “cold white” beam.

The Streamlight Wedge really changed how I looked at EDC lights. I find that I wear a jacket and tie almost as much as range wear. I found the Streamlight Wedge XT is one the most fully capable EDC lights of this size.

