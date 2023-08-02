XS R3D 2.0 3-Dot Tritium Sights

Some 25 years ago, I got to know the sterling team at XS Sights and have been a fan ever since. A strong, family-owned company based in Texas, they’re fiercely patriotic and pride themselves on building the industry’s finest, most reliable, innovative sighting systems. They work hard, take good care of their customers, and stand behind what they do. What more could you ask for?

XS has been famous for its “Big Dot” Tritium sights. Consisting of, literally, a big dot front, the sight dominates the sight picture, while the shallow “V” rear (think: express sights) gives that big dot a perfect place to rest. It’s fast, easy to see and lives on countless police and defensive guns all over the world.

Their R3D was a natural mate to the big dot for those who prefer a more conventional sight picture. A bold front with a tritium insert is mated to a fixed rear with two smaller tritium dots. You end up with a three-dot sight picture, with the bigger front coming to rest naturally in the center. At a glance, you can tell if the sights are aligned correctly, and that bold front helps to keep things well-centered.

Never content to rest on their laurels, XS’s hot new R3D 2.0 builds on the commonsense design of the R3D, expanding the envelope with some key new ideas. The R3D 2.0 has a three-dot set-up with the front showcasing the high visibility, dual illuminated front with tritium and “glow dot” technology. The glow dot “absorbs” ambient light and then emits a soft glow for hours afterward. It sort of “biggie-sizes” the tritium insert. The bright orange glow dot of the R3D 1.0 stands out confidently, leading your eye to the front sight. Even hours later, as the glow dot dims, the tritium center still glows brightly.