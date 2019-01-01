Screws ’n Screwdrivers

Wheeler Deluxe Kit

Wheeler Engineering has created a fantastic screwdriver set designed for all your DIY gun projects at an affordable price. This deluxe set has just about every bit you’ll need for any gun and includes specialty tools to help with disassembly. The hollow ground flat bits are specifically designed to match the thin slots in gun screws. My set gets called upon a lot more often than I expected it to when I bought it.



The kit comes in an easy-to-store plastic box with two screwdriver handles and slots for each of the bits. In addition to any flat bit size imaginable, the kit includes popular sizes of Allen bits, Phillips bits, Torx bits, 3-punch sizes and specialty bits for Weaver/Ruger scope ring clamps, Redfield and Leupold windage screws, Mauser stock cross bolt bit, Millett rear sight adjustment bit, 1911 grip screw bushing driver, Ruger/Colt single action base-pin latch nut bit, an M1/M14/M1A rear sight bit and several more specialty bits. It’s available for around $65.