Ruger African 9.3x62

The Rifle

Good stuff here: The walnut stock is sleek, with a delicate wrist, and feels good in your hand with stylish, tight-line checkering. The forearm is also checkered and has a contrasting ebony-tip forend in traditional African rifle style. The barreled action is a high polished blue with the traditional barrel band for both form and function.

The thin contour 24" barrel swings smoothly and effortlessly — the balance point is just forward of the trigger guard, as it should be.



The rear sight is a marvelously sculpted bridge-base with folding rear sight, while the front sight is fully banded and just as handsome with a brass bead. A soft red rubber butt-pad will absorb any felt recoil for those afflicted with cream-filled shoulders.



A well-rounded bolt knob makes cycling the Mauser-like action a joy. It’s got a non-rotating extractor with controlled round feed and fixed ejector for positive extraction. This, incidentally, marks the first time Ruger has blued their bolt knobs since the old tang-safety Model 77.



The Ruger Hawkeye African is a dandy. It’s built Ruger tough with the stylish good looks of a turn-of-the-century safari rifle, without the cost. Chambered in 9.3x62, you’ll be well armed for anything on this continent, as well as most African game.



The MSRP is $1,279. If you want one, have your local gun dealer order you one from Lipsey’s before they’re gone.



www.lipseys.com



www.ruger.com



www.hornady.com

