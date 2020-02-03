Tank’s Terminal Turmoil

I was fortunate to take nine different animals ranging in weight from a 100-lb. springbok to a 1,400-lb. bull Eland. I can tell you the Hornady 180-gr. RN bullets performed beautifully, performing five 1-shot kills out of 9, while I accounted for four 1-shot kills out of 9 animals. How? you ask? Because bullets do the darndest things, usually due to the shooter. Let me explain.

My four single-shot kills were a red hartebeest, eland, wildebeest and impala. My waterbuck required two shots as the first totally missed. How? I haven’t a clue? My sight picture was good at the trigger break but the 80-meter chip shot was anything but — it went over his back! Our tracker, Barrond, showed his skill by tracking the hiding waterbuck and another 80-meter neck shot off the sticks dropped him. So bullet-wise, the Hornady was responsible for five one-shot kills.