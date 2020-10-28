Riton Patrioptic Series Salutes U.S.-Assembled Optics

For those seeking products stamped “Made in America,” look no further than the new Patrioptic series from Riton Optics. Previously assembled overseas and inspected in Arizona, the world’s only military and law enforcement veteran owned optics company is now bringing manufacturing to the United States.



“It has always been a goal of ours to bring manufacturing to the United States, and the Patrioptic line is our first step in that direction.”



Featuring high-quality components and Riton HD/ED glass, the first optic in the new series is the Patrioptic 1-8×28, a tactical riflescope perfect for close quarters combat, while also offering the ability to accurately engage targets and estimate ranges once magnification is increased. The first focal place riflescope features an illuminated CM1 reticle with daylight bright green illumination, integrated, removable throw lever, and American flag engraving on the turret cap.

An American-made, high-quality optic, MSRP is $1,776.

For more info: ritonoptics.com