Riton 5 PRIMAL 15-45×60 Spotting Scope Review

I recently replaced my old, beat-up spotting scope with the Riton 5 Primal 15-45×60 and instantly got spoiled. I didn’t realize how pitiful the lenses in my old scope were.

High-quality ED glass optics aside, the 5 Primal Spotting Scope brought lots of other nice features to the party. The build quality is obviously better than my old scope as it weighs nearly twice as much. Operating controls are smooth and not as stiff as some competitors. I also like the screw-in lens covers. One minor quibble — I would prefer a larger focus ring as the current version is smaller and easy to miss, especially with gloves on. Aside from this point, if you’re considering purchase of a “midrange” spotting scope, the Riton 5 Primal is certainly worthy of consideration. When I’m not shooting, I’ve found the scope is also wonderful for watching our bird feeders!

MSRP: $999

RitonOptics.com

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine