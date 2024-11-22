EXCLUSIVES: They Were Classics

Riton 5 PRIMAL 15-45×60 Spotting Scope Review

Great view, great price
Written By Brent Wheat
2024
0
; .

I recently replaced my old, beat-up spotting scope with the Riton 5 Primal 15-45×60 and instantly got spoiled. I didn’t realize how pitiful the lenses in my old scope were.

High-quality ED glass optics aside, the 5 Primal Spotting Scope brought lots of other nice features to the party. The build quality is obviously better than my old scope as it weighs nearly twice as much. Operating controls are smooth and not as stiff as some competitors. I also like the screw-in lens covers. One minor quibble — I would prefer a larger focus ring as the current version is smaller and easy to miss, especially with gloves on. Aside from this point, if you’re considering purchase of a “midrange” spotting scope, the Riton 5 Primal is certainly worthy of consideration. When I’m not shooting, I’ve found the scope is also wonderful for watching our bird feeders!

MSRP: $999
RitonOptics.com

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine

Purchase A PDF Download Of The GUNS Magazine December 2024 Issue Now!

;
.
2024
0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Riton 5 PRIMAL...
A review of the Riton 5 PRIMAL 15-45×60 Spotting Scope
Read Full Article
Huntin’ And...
If there is a common thread among “gun people” it would be how we enjoy each other’s company, whether it’s in the field, at the range, on a ridge or...
Read Full Article
Ruger 10/22 Magazines
10/22 Magazines...
Whether you’re a target shooter, hunter, or just enjoy some high-volume plinking, GunMag Warehouse offers a wide array of 10/22 magazines to suit your needs.
Read Full Article