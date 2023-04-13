EXCLUSIVES: In Self-Defense

This is an interesting concept I wasn’t sure I’d like a minimalist wallet that still has room for a notebook and even a pen! However, in certain times and places, I’ve become a big fan.

The wallet itself is made from some type of heavyweight nylon that would be at home in an industrial airbag or some other hard-to-kill equipment. It’s essentially a bi-fold envelope with room for about 10 credit cards, a small wad of cash — writers don’t have much folding money — and has a stout pen/pencil holder loop. The outside is also held in check with a strong strip of elastic.

It’s not my everyday wallet, but when I think I’m going to need to take notes, or there’s a good chance I’ll be rolling in the mud or falling in the river — yet again — this is a perfect 4WD of a wallet.

MSRP: $16.95
RiteInTheRain.com

