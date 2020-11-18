PHLster Enigma: World’s First Concealment Chassis
Starting as a YouTube channel focused on do-it-yourself holsters in 2011, PHLster has since become a leader in the “homebrewed holster movement,” manufacturing concealment holsters, magazine carriers and accessories. Now, the company led by Jon Hauptman has created the world’s first concealment chassis, the Enigma.
Two years in the making, the Enigma is neither a belt nor a belly band, but a concealment chassis composed of a winged faceplate, adjustable belt and leg garter. Designed specifically for appendix carry, the chassis offers deep concealment without the limitations and shortcomings of traditional belt carry and belly bands, allowing concealed carriers to freely dress around their lifestyle. Rather than dress to carry, simply put on the Enigma and then get dressed.
“With unprecedented stability, access and comfort, Enigma will reset your expectations for what’s possible.”
Optimized for the PHLster Pro Series holster, the Enigma accepts most holsters that use a ModWing, DarkWing or Ravin Concealment Claw. And because it doesn’t rely on your pants’ belt, the Enigma can be independently adjusted for high/low carry, inward/outward cant, rotation/counter-rotation and angle neutrality by changing attachment points on either side of the faceplate. The belt, which ships measuring 46” long, can be trimmed to fit your body.
Unique to the Enigma is a quick-attach FIDLOCK buckle, which uses magnets and a mechanical latch for a fast and secure lock engagement. However, like everything else on the chassis, the buckle can be replaced with other aftermarket 1.5” quick-attach buckles. The Enigma also uses a leg garter, adjustable for length and leg diameter, to restrain upward movement of the holster upon draw.
In production now with availability anticipated before Black Friday, the PHLster Enigma will be available with and without a holster beginning at roughly $85.
For more info: phlsterholsters.com