Tank looks apprehensive before trying out his Peltors with a big magnum but after the first shot, he was all smiles. Nice hat, Tank!
“How’s your hearing?” “Of course I have power steering! I love it …!” When a group of grizzled shooters, hunters, cops or military men get together, they’re usually pretty easy to spot. Or, should I say, hear. You know where I’m going with this. The room seems to be alive with lots of yelling as they talk loudly, unaware of their volume control as they keep repeating themselves. They also spend lots of time simply nodding, “Yep, yep, you don’t say,” while pretending to understand.
Welcome to the “hard-of-hearing world,” where men previously exposed to loud noises now only hear unintelligible, garbled words and lots of phantom ringing.
Back when they were being exposed to high decibel noises, hearing protection was unheard of — or ignored — by them. But once hearing is lost, it’s gone forever.
Today, we know how damaging just a single exposure to loud noises is to our ears. Such exposure leads to hearing loss and there’s no getting it back. You simply must use hearing protection when you know you’ll be exposed to loud noises, whether gunfire, stock car races or even your lawn mower or motorcycle.
he Peltor Sport Tactical 500 — state-of-the art hearing protection.
The folks at Peltor have designed some great hearing savers and one of the best is the Peltor Sport Tactical 500 Electronic Hearing Protector. Rated for 26 NRR, these hearing protectors feature proprietary 3M SMART technology which suppresses damaging noise above 82 decibels — such as gunshots — while amplifying low-level sounds.
The Peltor Sport/Tactical Hearing Protectors are ideal for indoor/outdoor shooters with “Clear Voice Tracking” which seeks voices, filtering out background noise to make speech sounds more intelligible. This means you can clearly hear range commands that will increase your enjoyment and safety. Dynamic Suppression Time technology maximizes your shooting experience by measuring gunshot energy and echoes in your environment to set suppression time.
Peltor Sport Tactical 500 Electronic Hearing Protectors are set up for Bluetooth to enable two-way communication and phone function. They also have a vented headband for heat release and increased comfort when worn with a hat. The headset is also foldable and compact to better fit into your range bag. A durable recessed microphone reduces wind noise and easy-to-use button interface and voice guidance operation is possible without headset removal.
Quiet is nice, particularly when you’re shooting. But overall, silence is boring so protect your hearing! Fewer things in life stir emotion more than the crunching of leaves on a crisp fall day as a buck comes in to us, the whispers of a loved one saying “I love you,” your grandchild’s angelic voice singing a song. Don’t be shut out by something easily avoidable. The MSRP for the Peltor Sport Tactical 500 Electronic Hearing Protector is $199.99.
Peltor
Ph: (800) 665-2942
http://peltorcomms.3m.com