Peltor Sport Tactical 500

“How’s your hearing?” “Of course I have power steering! I love it …!” When a group of grizzled shooters, hunters, cops or military men get together, they’re usually pretty easy to spot. Or, should I say, hear. You know where I’m going with this. The room seems to be alive with lots of yelling as they talk loudly, unaware of their volume control as they keep repeating themselves. They also spend lots of time simply nodding, “Yep, yep, you don’t say,” while pretending to understand.



Welcome to the “hard-of-hearing world,” where men previously exposed to loud noises now only hear unintelligible, garbled words and lots of phantom ringing.



Back when they were being exposed to high decibel noises, hearing protection was unheard of — or ignored — by them. But once hearing is lost, it’s gone forever.