The Colt Grizzly

Legions of Colt enthusiasts are clapping their hands and stomping their collective feet due to the burgeoning renaissance at Colt. Since CZ purchased them a few years ago, Colt’s offerings have expanded exponentially — along with their quality. More consistent, more reliable and more innovative than anything we’ve seen from Colt in, dare I say it … decades. Welcome back, old friend!

With the launch of the various “Snake” revolvers over the past few years, including the “Be Still My Heart” Python, Colt has kept the heat turned up. With the release of the Grizzly, Colt has neatly filled in the spot for a high quality, easy-to-pack, general duty .357 Magnum for the field. With its unfluted cylinder, ports, adjustable sights (with replaceable front blade, thank you very much), user-friendly Hogue OverMolded rubber grips and near-impervious stainless steel construction, it just might steal the nebulous position of the “Perfect Packin’ Pistol.” Did I just say that?

It’s a bit “shades of the old Trooper,” which attempted to fill a more working-gun price and feel for those who couldn’t afford a Python. But it’s very much more. It’d be easy to say, at first glance, “Oh, it’s trying to be a Python” — but very much not. While it shares the frame and many features, rather than being a showy safe queen to me the Grizzly is specifically made to work hard, outside, in the weather, protecting you, your family and doing any job you might toss at it. It feels significant in your hand and at about 41 oz. (two more ounces than a 5″ 1911), you get wheelgun reliability, .357 Magnum versatility and the guilt-edged accuracy this type of Colt revolver is world-famous for. If it sounds like I’m impressed, it’s because I am.

Between us, I always sort of considered the “fancy” Colt revolvers like the Python, Anaconda, Diamondback and others to be like an overly made-up debutante who was used to looking very good but not actually doing anything to get dirty. I know, I know, you’ll argue with me and you’d be right but when you say, “Oh that? It’s my minty 1958 vintage blued Python” people stop talking and stare at it. They don’t do that when you say, “Oh that? It’s my old police duty S&W Model 10.” You expect the 10 to be a workhorse. But a Python?

Except you’d be wrong about the Grizzly. I think this gun will look best with some scratches on it, discolored cylinder face from shooting too many hot loads — it can take it — nicks and abrasions on the grips and a ready-willingness to keep working if you want it to. Bring it on.