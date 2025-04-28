Mossberg 990 AfterShock 12-Gauge Semi-Auto

For those unfamiliar with gas-operated shotguns, there are two ports in the barrel near the ring that goes around the magazine tube. As the shot package passes these ports, high-pressure gas jets down into a chamber formed inside the ring, which encircles the magazine tube. Closed at the front, there’s a piston to the rear that rides on the outside of the magazine tube and seals to the chamber with rings like those of a car’s piston or an AR bolt. Under pressure, it moves backwards, operating the action through a pair of action rods much the same as a pump-action shotgun.

On the 930/940, the bolt return spring was contained in a tube that ran through the buttstock, and which was forced backwards by a pivoting strut — think FN FAL or 1911 hammer strut — connected to the rear of the bolt. Perhaps the largest difference in the new 990 action is that the bolt return spring is now contained beneath the handguard, eliminating the technical need for a buttstock and making it possible to shorten the gun significantly, and creating an interesting opportunity for anyone interested in applying for Form 1.