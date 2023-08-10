Otis Rust Prevention Bag

EXCLUSIVES: In Self-Defense

Vapor Corrosion Inhibitor (VCI) plastic bags are commonly used in industry to protect metal parts from oxidation. Unlike the bag you seal your sandwich in, they are impregnated with corrosion inhibitors that slowly outgas from the plastic and collect inside to create a micro-environment protecting the metal object stored within.

Having your guns rust in storage is a costly and infuriating experience. I’ve gone through this ordeal with several vintage long guns too long to fit in typical gun cases. Never again! Now an OTIS zip lock seal rifle/shotgun bag (52″x12″) protects them. They cost $17.99 for two. Pistol sized (18″x12″) cost $14.39 for a three pack. I use them inside cases too, especially when storing guns in the attic. Protection lasts up to three years.

MSRP: $17.99; $14.39
Otistec.com

