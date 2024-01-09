Open Sights: Good For Nothing?

Progression

A metal leaf welded or brazed to a barrel is cheap and rugged. Evolving to fold, slide and adjust to our whims, it became more expensive to make but no more so than apertures or optics.

If the front sight is easy to see, an open notch is very fast. On a well-fitted rifle, it’s as fast as the bead on a shotgun. The notch merely confirms your bullet will hit where you look. And, because it can be mounted low, it naturally brings your eye close to bore-line. Fine British double rifles point like shotguns partly because you’re looking right down the rib.

In 1959, when I was a wee lad, Remington exhibition shooter Tom Frye earned press for a new .22 autoloader stocked in lightweight nylon called Zytel. With a nod to tradition, he began firing at hand-tossed 2 ¼” wooden blocks. After 100,010 tosses, he had splintered 100,004 blocks. The Nylon 66’s open sights hardly fostered precise aim but Frye’s aim was good enough and the sights didn’t delay it.

Less-accomplished shooters have used open sights to lethal effect when speed mattered. A hunter who failed to flatten a grizzly with four shots was fumbling to reload when the bear charged. “Shoot!” he screeched at his partner, filming the event. The bear was a cyclone furrowing the alders as the cameraman snatched up his .30-30. At 20 feet, his bullet caromed off the skull. So did a follow-up. The third, sent with even less deliberation, pierced an eye en route to the brain. The grizzly collapsed at the fellow’s feet. He leaped over its convulsing body, still firing.

Some rear sights have no notch, just a vertical white or gold center line. They obscure little. I still prefer a shallow V, cleanly machined to yield a crisp image. A U notch marries well with a bead up front if the pair is sized so a small rim of light appears around the belly of the bead. The U’s shoulders needn’t reach the top of the bead. I like a U that comes halfway up the bead, again, for better visibility.

While most rear sights are upright, the rear sight face on my Kilimanjaro rifle angles forward to catch light as an assist in dark cover. Other sights tilt to the rear, so they don’t bounce light from bright sun. Matte finish or machined horizontal striations reduce reflection without killing skylight.

In my view, the best open sight is of one-piece steel, drift-adjustable for windage in its base or the barrel. Folding-leaves invite error. Unless a hinged leaf is very snug, recoil, brush or clothing can raise or collapse it. If you aim with the wrong leaf, you can miss badly. Besides, open sights are best used close enough for center aim. A .416 in my rack has a three-leaf sight marked for 100, 200 and 300 yards. Surely, Rigby’s grand old cartridge works most of its mischief well inside 100! Whatever the cartridge, 300-yard pokes with open sights are exercises in optimism.

Faced with a sight that won’t adjust, or with elevation steps that are too coarse, you can tweak your aim to compensate. A 6-o’clock hold with the high leaf on a 9.3×2 Mauser salvaged my hunt. In cover offhand, I used it to kill an old eland bull at 40 yards. Later, alas, my wobble scuttled a quartering shot at a mountain zebra, sending the bullet a hands-width to 3 o’clock. After threading rocky steeps, the injured beast broke cover to scramble across a face at 160 yards. It tumbled to my heavy softnose, fired quickly from a sit.