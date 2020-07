Tidal Force

TOPS Knives

Put together cleavers and karambits the right way and you end up with an interesting tool. This is what TOPS Knives came up with — the Tidal Force. With an OAL of 9.87″, it’s ideal for daily tasks, food prep or self-defense. Made of TOPS Knives’ heat-treated 1095 RC 56-58 steel, the blade is 4.87″ long, 0.19″ thick and with a gray traction finish. The handle is burlap Micarta. The Tidal force comes with a black Kydex sheath and a leather dangler. For more info: (208) 542-0113,

www.topsknives.com