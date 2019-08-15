New Products October 2019

Shotshell Field and Range Case

MTM CASE-GARD

MTM’s Shotshell Field and Range Case is a portable container for various sizes of shotgun shells as well as ear plugs, shooting glasses and more. It features O-ring technology to create a leak-proof barrier so the case can be used even in bad weather. Each case comes with a double latch for protection and a pull-out ammo tray for easy access. The case holds up to 100 rounds of 12-ga. shotshells up to 3" but can also hold other gauge sizes. For more info: (800) 543-0548, www.mtmcase-gard.com





