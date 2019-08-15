New Products October 2019
Mountain Shadow
Axial Precision
Axial Precision calls the Mountain Shadow the “ultimate sheep rifle platform.” It’s the product of more than five years of research and testing with input from over 50 sheep hunters and sheep guides all over the world. Uniquely designed and built around its cartridge propellant, Mountain Shadow is only chambered in cartridges compatible with temperature-stable powders. The rifle features a full-size, 5-layer, hand-laid carbon fiber stock with ultra-light fill. It’s also pre-threaded for a Picatinny rail or dual front swivels. For more info: (208) 608-5179, www.axialprecision.com
856 Revolvers with Viridian Grip Lasers
Taurus
Taurus has added Viridian Grip Lasers to two of its small-frame revolvers. As a result, the 856 and 856 Ultra-Lite with Viridian Grip Lasers will have enhanced target acquisition during defensive situations. Designed for everyday concealed carry in a .38 Special +P platform, the revolvers have a 6-shot capacity with spurred hammer, DA/SA performance. The Viridian Grip Laser provides a dual sighting system as a back up for iron sights or as a primary sight. For more info: (800) 327-3776, www.taurususa.com
A-10 Rifle Stock
McMillan Fiberglass Stocks
The A-10 Rifle Stock is designed for shooters of a smaller stature. It incorporates many features of McMillan’s popular tactical stocks but in a compact style. The A-10 has the thinner forearm of the A3-5, a butt hook similar to the A-5 and the sleek lines of the A-6. Its shorter trigger reach is just right for shooters with smaller hands. For more info: (877) 365-6148, www.mcmillanusa.com
Sprint Series
Buck Knives
Buck Knives’ Sprint Series features a ball bearing pivot system. Knives in the series have a 3 1/8" blade made of 420HC steel with a stonewash finish. At 4 3/8" long when closed, the lightweight liner lock flippers are ideal for everyday carry. The Sprint folders have glass-filled nylon handles and a deep pocket carry clip. For more info: (208) 262-0500, www.buckknives.com
Renegade X Compression Stuff Sack
ALPS OutdoorZ
Keep your stuff dry with ALPS OutdoorZ’s waterproof storage gear. The Renegade X Compression Stuff Sack is made of 70D ripstop nylon that’s neither heavy nor bulky. The bag sufficiently compresses contents to allow for a lot more storage. Waterproof seams, nylon webbing and bar-tacked stress points make it withstand compression. For more info: (800) 344-2577, www.alpsoutdoorz.com
10/22 Competition Rifle
Sturm, Ruger & Co. Inc.
The 10/22 Competition Rifle from the Ruger Custom Shop features a hard-coat anodized, CNC-machined, heat-treated and stress-relieved aluminum receiver. Paired with a heat-treated, nitrided, CNC-machined match bolt, the receiver comes with an optics-ready, 30-MOA Picatinny rail. The stainless steel bull barrel is fluted and has black Cerakote accents. Other features include an adjustable cheek rest, a brown laminate stock, a Ruger BX-Trigger, and a 10-round rotary magazine. For more info: (336) 949-5200, www.ruger.com
Motherlode
CamelBak
The Motherlode tactical pack from CamelBak is made of 500D double-rip Cordura fabric and has a 40L cargo capacity. It features the 3L Mil-Spec Crux Lumbar Reservoir with zippered back panel access. Laser-cut Mountain M.O.L.L.E. panels provide secure attachment of accessory pouches. For more info: (877) 271-1220, www.camelbak.com
Professional
Charter Arms
Charter Arms’ Professional is a seven-shot revolver chambered in .32 H&R Magnum. Its stainless steel frame, cylinder and 3" barrel are treated with Blacknitride+. The Professional comes with contoured walnut grips and an easy-to-see neon-green front sight. Weighing 22 oz. (unloaded), this concealable revolver delivers optimal performance with reduced recoil. For more info: (866) 769-4867, www.charterfirearms.com
Custom Turrets
Kenton Industries
Kenton Industries designs Custom Turrets to replace the factory knobs on most riflescopes. Their custom turrets are marked in 50-yard increments and are dead-on accurate with any rifle load. Aside from turrets, Kenton Industries also provides bullet drop compensators, riflescopes and accessories to marksmen and hunters around the world. For more info: (805) 531-0476, www.kentonindustries.com
HD-X600 3.4x50 Night Vision Scope
Barska
The HD-X600 3.4x50 Night Vision Scope from Barska is ideal for hunting and target shooting. It offers clarity in all conditions through its Advanced CMOS Sensor Technology. It can transition from day- to night-time use with its Infrared Illuminator. With a push of a button, magnification changes from 3.4x to 6.8x to get a close-up view of a target. For more info: (888) 666-6769, www.barska.com
Ultra-Premium Scent Killer Gold Personal Care Kit
Wildlife Research Center
Get ready for the hunt with Wildlife Research Center’s Ultra-Premium Scent Killer Gold Personal Care Kit. It includes a clothing spray, body wash, shampoo, conditioner, antiperspirant/deodorant and cleaning wipes. Before the hunt, the odor-fighting formula eliminates human odor so deer won’t run away. After the hunt, the kit’s personal care products will get you all cleaned up. For more info: (800) 873-5873, www.wildlife.com
GameChanger
Sierra Bullets
Sierra Bullets’ “legendary match-grade accuracy and bone-punching terminal performance” has resulted in the GameChanger — a re-engineered MatchKing with a thick copper jacket, a hollow-point design and a synthetic green tip. Sierra combines bullet-crafting genius with proprietary brass, primer and powder to produce its hunting rounds. They now have eight hunting calibers: 243 Winchester, 6mm Creedmoor, 6.5 Creedmoor, 270 Winchester, 308 Winchester, 7mm Remington, 30-06 Springfield and 300 Winchester Magnum. For more info: (888) 223-3006, www.sierrabullets.com
Dueling Tree
8-Clay Holder
Birchwood Casey
Birchwood Casey’s Dueling Tree 8-Clay Holder target is freestanding and holds eight clay targets (not included). With the 35"-tall portable holder, users won’t need heavy stands, staples or tape. It is also ideal for ranges with steel target restrictions. For more info: (800) 746-6862, www.birchwoodcasey.com
440C Stainless Steel Knives
Grayman Knives
Select models of Grayman Knives are now available in American-made 440C Stainless Steel. Grayman Knives’ standard 1095 carbon steel is tough and effective for hard use, but stainless steel is preferred for diving, survival chores and food prep. The stainless lineup mainly includes double-bevel knives. For more info: www.graymanknives.com
Lil’ Treestalker Harness in Bottomland Camo
Hunter Safety System
Hunter Safety System has partnered with Mossy Oak to offer its Lil’ Treestalker Youth Harness in Bottomland Camo. Featuring bark, sticks and leaves, the camouflage pattern helps hunters stay concealed in treestand environments. Weighing 1.5 lbs., the harness is protected with the ElimiShield Hunt Scent against odor and mildew. For more info: (256) 773-7732, www.hssvest.com
Shotshell Field and Range Case
MTM CASE-GARD
MTM’s Shotshell Field and Range Case is a portable container for various sizes of shotgun shells as well as ear plugs, shooting glasses and more. It features O-ring technology to create a leak-proof barrier so the case can be used even in bad weather. Each case comes with a double latch for protection and a pull-out ammo tray for easy access. The case holds up to 100 rounds of 12-ga. shotshells up to 3" but can also hold other gauge sizes. For more info: (800) 543-0548, www.mtmcase-gard.com
Vickers Tactical Slide Stop (VTSS-004)
TangoDown Inc.
TangoDown’s recent addition to its tool lineup is the Vickers Tactical Slide Stop (VTSS-004). Specifically for the GLOCK 43X and 48, the VTSS-004 has an uprated return spring to accommodate the increased slide mass of the G48. The thumb pad is reshaped with deep serrations for easy manipulation even when wearing gloves. Installation by a certified GLOCK armorer or gunsmith is recommended. For more info: (909) 392-4757, www.tangodown.com
HAKET Lumberjack
TOPS Knives
TOPS Knives’ original HAKET (Hawk and Knife Emergency Tool) is great for survival situations but not so much for chopping wood. That’s why TOPS came up with the HAKET Lumberjack. The lightweight chopper has a 4.5" cutting edge on the ax portion. The 0.19"-thick blade, made from 1095 steel with a Black Traction finish, can be used with or without the handle. OAL is 15" and weight is 21.3 oz. The HAKET Lumberjack comes with Kydex blade covers and a nylon carrying pouch. For more info: (208) 542-0113, www.topsknives.com
TrailBlaze
Outdoor Edge
Versatile and easy to carry, the TrailBlaze drop-point folding knife from Outdoor Edge is a capable hunting knife also suitable for everyday carry. Offered in either a 2.5 or a 3.3" blade length, the TrailBlaze features ambi-thumb studs and a stainless-steel pocket clip. The orange glass/nylon polymer handle and molded rubber inserts give a non-slip grip when field dressing game in a camp or job site. For more info: (800) 447-3343, www.outdooredge.com
Case Trim Xpress
Lyman Products Corp.
Lyman’s Case Trim Xpress has its own power source and a strong speed motor to quickly and cleanly trim brass for reloading. The trimmer comes with a set of 10 bushings designed to fit most popular bottleneck rifle cases. The bushings are spring loaded for a smooth, effortless cut enabling the user to trim about 15 cases per minute. An adjustment wheel allows case lengths to easily be “dialed in” to 0.001" increments. The compact, low-profile design uses minimal bench space. For more info: (800) 225-9626, www.lymanproducts.com