New Hornady Electronic Scales Offer Precision Measuring
While the Hornady name is best associated with loaded ammunition — including the new 6mm ARC — they’re also known for producing quality reloading components and equipment. New for 2021, Hornady has announced two new electronic scales for weighing powder, bullet and cartridges, the M2 Digital Bench Scale and the G3-1500 Digital Scale.
The larger of the two, the M2 Digital Bench Scale is the perfect addition to any reloader’s bench. Featuring a large, easy-to-read LCD screen with touch buttons and precision load cell, the scale is capable of weighing powder and other components up to 1,500 grains with 1/10th grain accuracy. Other features include leveling feet and a built-in bubble level. Also included are a metal powder pan, plastic windscreen, two calibration weights and a power source.
Though a more compact design, the third generation G3-1500 Digital Scale offers the same 1,500-grain weighing capability as the aforementioned model, complete with LCD screen, powder pan and calibration weights. Running off two AAA batteries, the scale makes quick work of the most precise handloading tasks with extreme accuracy.
MSRP is currently unavailable for both scale models.
For more info: hornady.com