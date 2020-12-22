New Hornady Electronic Scales Offer Precision Measuring

While the Hornady name is best associated with loaded ammunition — including the new 6mm ARC — they’re also known for producing quality reloading components and equipment. New for 2021, Hornady has announced two new electronic scales for weighing powder, bullet and cartridges, the M2 Digital Bench Scale and the G3-1500 Digital Scale.

The larger of the two, the M2 Digital Bench Scale is the perfect addition to any reloader’s bench. Featuring a large, easy-to-read LCD screen with touch buttons and precision load cell, the scale is capable of weighing powder and other components up to 1,500 grains with 1/10th grain accuracy. Other features include leveling feet and a built-in bubble level. Also included are a metal powder pan, plastic windscreen, two calibration weights and a power source.