New 1911 Fits for Galco Switchback Holster

Written By Joe Kriz
Previously only available for revolvers and compact/full-size semi-autos, the Galco Switchback holster is now available for 4-5” 1911 pistols, with and without red dot sights.

An outside-the-waistband belt holster designed for strongside or crossdraw carry, the Switchback combines the best elements of leather and synthetic. The holster body is constructed from layers of black ballistic nylon, closed cell foam and 420 denier gunmental-colored packcloth for durability with a top grain steerhide “exoskeleton” and retention strap that wraps around the pistol’s exposed hammer for ambidextrous carry.

Whether outdoors or on the range, the Galco Switchback is a perfect way to pack a 1911. Holsters fits include various 1911 pistols from Colt, Kimber, Para USA, Remington, Springfield Armory and more. MSRP is $49.

For more info: galcogunleather.com, Ph: 1 (800) 874-2526

Content provided by Galco

