In Self-Defense

N8 Tactical Magna-Clip
Magazine Carrier

Written By Brent Wheat
2023
0

A magnetic magazine carrier isn’t a new concept. However, I found the N8 Tactical Magna-clip magazine carrier to be one of the better executions of the idea. Essentially, it’s a stout magnet attached to a belt clip. In this case, the magnets are housed in a right-angle polymer shell and backed by a stout spring-steel clip. Minimalists should be thrilled.

I wasn’t a huge fan of relying on magnets for retaining steel-body magazines, but I’ve grudgingly accepted the idea. For training, range work and even competition, they’re perfect. If you’re using different guns in these situations, the Magna-Clip is perfect to avoid swapping out mag carriers. Would I rely on it to carry my backup CCW magazine every day? Probably not, in spite of the fact the magnets seem strong enough to pull fillings. But in the proper situation, these can save you many headaches.

MSRP: $23.96
N8.CrossBreedHolsters.com

