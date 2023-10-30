Lead Poisoning Dangers

I came of age in the 1970s. Like most folks of my era, we didn’t have a whole lot of stuff. Santa Claus brought me a Powerline 880 pellet rifle that was my constant companion, but I had to work to feed it.

I made $1.50 cutting my family’s grass every couple weeks. That princely sum kept me in plastic models and comic books. It also bought my ammunition — .177-caliber pure lead pellets came a couple hundred to a box.

I played with those things constantly. It’s scary to admit, but I even chewed on them from time to time if they ended up bent or similarly deformed. I likewise bit my split shot fishing weights to secure them in place on my line when out drowning crickets for bream. It never crossed my mind it could be harmful. I can only imagine how brilliant I might have been had I not befouled my neurons with such stuff when I was young and impressionable.

I once met a retired gentleman whose profession orbited around shooting machineguns. He did product testing for a major defense contractor and shot automatic weapons most every day. He traveled widely demonstrating his wares to any and all. Much of his shooting was indoors or in confined spaces. He breathed gun smoke in profound quantities for literally decades. I think we can all agree his seems like the coolest job in the history of work. However, there was a dark side.

This guy eventually suffered from some legit heavy metal poisoning. The symptoms were debilitating and not much treatable. All responsible shooters justifiably fixate on safety outside the gun. However, it also behooves us to devote a little brain space to the chemistry of shooting as well. While running a gun is indeed great fun, we’d really sooner not poison ourselves in the process.