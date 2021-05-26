MRG Custom Knives

The table of knives was arranged in neat rows. Each had a unique pattern, no two were the same. I’m by no means a knife expert and tend to be skeptical. I’ve had several Chinese knockoff knives before and seen promotional pocket knives marketed as something special at plenty of garage sales. These were different. My dad, who had come along with me, was also impressed, which is not an easy feat.

Mark Gutekunst, owner of MRG Knives, began crafting knives eight years ago after watching a video online. Though not his full-time career, Gutekunst puts hours of care into each piece of art and its accompanying leather sheath, 15 to 20 hours’ worth. Though independent knife makers are a dime a dozen, the craftsmanship and colorful handles set MRG apart. Gutekunst fashions his blades out of D2 tool steel and AEBL stainless razor blade steel for edge holding. The steel is professionally heat- and cryo-treated to enhance toughness and edge holding abilities. He also makes everything from scratch using wood, micarta, G10 and aluminum. He makes some of the micarta with custom colors of canvas, denim and burlap.