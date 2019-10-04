Handguns Of WWII Part 13

Part 13 Of A 13-Part Series

My attitude is the major handgun cartridges which saw significant combat in World War II in the hands of infantrymen number seven. They are Soviet/7.62x25mm Tokarov, French 7.65mm Long, Japanese 8mm Nambu, Germany and others 9mm Parabellum, British .380 Revolver, United States .45 ACP and British .455 Webley.



Case shapes of these seven range from straight to bottleneck with rimless and rimmed case heads. As to bullet diameter, on the small size was the Soviet 7.62x25mm Tokarov. At the big end is the British .455 Webley. Those two used .308″, 86 gr. and .45″, 265 gr.bullets respectively, with the lighter one speeding at 1,500 fps and the heavier one lumbering along at about 600 fps.



One factor shared by all standard issue World War II handgun cartridges is their cartridge cases were small. The .455 Webley case length is only .75″ and the 7.65x25mm Tokarov is .9″. All the others fit inside those parameters. Short case lengths translate into small case capacity, which in turn means to modern handloaders that fast burning pistol powders must be used when reloading all these calibers.



Those of proper burning rate range from Bullseye to Unique. Still according to Lyman’s “RELOADING HANDBOOK #49” that includes at least 22 different propellants. Personally speaking, and based on firing thousands of rounds through dozens of World War II issue handguns these past few years, I can further trim them down to four. Those are Bullseye, Winchester 231(aka HP38), Titegroup and Unique. If I could only have two of those four they would be Bullseye and Titegroup.



If only one was possible it would be Bullseye; not because it gives superior accuracy in all rounds but because it comes closer to duplicating original military ballistics across the board. See the accompanying photos of groups fired to see how both Titegroup and Bullseye scored in regards to putting one bullet after another in close proximity. But, I’m not limited to one or two powders so I’ll give some details of what I have discovered to be optimum choices in these seven military calibers.