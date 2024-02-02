EXCLUSIVES: Pocket Power

Grayl Nosler Ultrapress
Water Filter

Written By Brent Wheat
2024
0

Why in the world is a bullet maker messing around with water filters? I can’t answer this question — yet — but I got my hands on the Nosler Titanium Ultrapress Water Filter manufactured by Grayl and I’ve gotta say it’s become my hands-down favorite water filter for outdoor activities.

I’ve owned, and used, every conceivable type of filter. All of them have at least one major shortcoming keeping it from becoming the proverbial better mousetrap. In this case, the only off-putting thing is the cost — these are certainly pricey. But, after using mine a short while, I’ll definitely say they’re worth the money if it fits your filtration needs.

If you want the easiest-to-use, most practical water filter for day hiking, hunts and adventures, the Grayl Nosler Ultrapress wins by a long shot. The capacity isn’t ideal for long-term backpacking use, but otherwise the Grayl Nosler unit will perfectly serve most of your outdoor drinking needs.

MSRP: $169.95
Nosler.com

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine

Purchase A PDF Download Of The GUNS Magazine March 2024 Issue Now!

2024
0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Tale Of The...
Police officers, county sheriffs, and highway patrolman enjoyed a strong, healthy relationship with the original S&W .357 Magnum six-gun. Gangsters and...
Read Full Article
Grayl Nosler...
Why in the world is a bullet maker messing around with water filters? I can’t answer this question — yet — but I got my hands on the Nosler Titanium...
Read Full Article
Safe Storage
By my calendar, it’s mid-winter and across the central U.S., and definitely across the northern tier states from Washington to Maine, a lot of gun owners...
Read Full Article