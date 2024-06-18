Gerber Game Shears

The “Game Shears” segment of the overall cutlery market is a small one, but these handy game-processors are big to the sportsmen who use them. Designed for processing smaller furry, winged and aquatic game, these shears are an efficient way of getting the job done quickly. Some manufacturers have goosed their entrees up with all sorts of gee-gaws like cap lifters and screwdrivers while others have kept things simple by focusing on the job at hand. Gerber’s Vital Take-A-Part Shears fall into the latter group.

Gerber kept things spare, equipping their compact 8.0″ Vital Take-A-Part Shears with only a bone notch designed into the blades — a common feature that separate game shears from the topiary variety. The Vital Take-A-Part Shears’ 2.50″ 420J2 stainless steel blades — one plain-edged and the other serrated — have a pivot that allows them to be swung wide and separated for cleaning. The handles are comfortable with black rubber-like Kraton overlays atop hard orange thermo-plastic frames, one for the thumb, the other for the fingers. Weight is a svelte 5.0 oz.