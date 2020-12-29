Gemtech Introduces Integrally Suppressed M&P15-22 Upper

Back in 2017, Smith & Wesson acquired Gemini Technologies, better known as Gemtech, for just $10 million. Fast-forward a few years and the in-house partnership has yielded something that will make Big Blue rimfire fans quietly excited.

For perhaps millions of owners of M&P15-22 rifles — or new M&P15-22 Pistols — the new Gemtech Integra 15-22 is an integrally suppressed upper designed to turn plinking up a notch by turning down the noise. Built from 6061 T6 anodized aluminum with a matte black Cerakote finish, the upper measures 23.75” long featuring a 17.5” suppressed barrel machined from 4140 alloy steel with a 17-4 PH Stainless Steel core.