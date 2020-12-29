Enter To Win A SIG Sauer P365 Pistol Prize Package!

Gemtech Introduces Integrally Suppressed M&P15-22 Upper

Written By Joe Kriz
2020
0

Back in 2017, Smith & Wesson acquired Gemini Technologies, better known as Gemtech, for just $10 million. Fast-forward a few years and the in-house partnership has yielded something that will make Big Blue rimfire fans quietly excited.

For perhaps millions of owners of M&P15-22 rifles — or new M&P15-22 Pistols — the new Gemtech Integra 15-22 is an integrally suppressed upper designed to turn plinking up a notch by turning down the noise. Built from 6061 T6 anodized aluminum with a matte black Cerakote finish, the upper measures 23.75” long featuring a 17.5” suppressed barrel machined from 4140 alloy steel with a 17-4 PH Stainless Steel core.

Complete with charging handle and bolt carrier assembly, the Integra 15-22 features a sleek forend with M-LOK accessory slots and full-length Picatinny rail that easily attaches to any Smith & Wesson M&P15-22 lower.

While not full-auto rated, the suppressed barrel is rated for supersonic ammunition. Gemtech also recommends it only be fired dry. Requiring an additional tax stamp, MSRP of the Integra 15-22 Suppressed Upper is $616.

For more info: gemtech.com

2020
0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Ruger Customizes...
Introduced in 2015, the Ruger Precision Rifle has become popular as an entry-level platform for hunters and competitors interested in long-distance...
Read Full Article
Gerber Reserve...
Made from premium-grade materials, Gerber Reserve knives are “built on the pillars of quality, affordability, and ingenuity” and only available online...
Read Full Article
Galco Offers...
While regularly cleaning your handgun may be common knowledge, looking after your rig is just as important, especially if it’s of the leather variety.
Read Full Article